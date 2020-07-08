Woman Goes on a Run, Finds Decomposing Human Head

(Newser) – A woman's morning run turned horrifying when she stumbled upon a decomposing human head. St. Petersburg, Florida, police say the head was on the side of the road, in a grassy area under an overpass, and was spotted around 7am Tuesday, CNN reports. Homicide detectives are now searching the wooded area near the intersection where it was found, and police are asking for anyone who might have seen something suspicious around 38th Avenue South and 31st Street South to come forward. The remains are in bad shape, and no age, gender, or ethnicity has yet been determined, but police believe the head was placed there sometime since Sunday, when the same woman was on a run in the same area and saw nothing odd, per Fox 13. They do not believe the person died at the same location. (Read more Florida stories.)