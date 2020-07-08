Texas Records 10K New COVID Infections in One Day

(Newser) – Texas reported 10,028 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, making it the third state to record more than 10,000 in a single day (New York was the first, in April, and Florida the second, earlier this month). Texas' previous record for a one-day increase was 8,258, set on Saturday, NPR reports. COVID-19 hospitalizations also set a record, with the state surpassing 8,000 for the first time over the weekend, and at least two counties have completely filled their hospitals' capacities. In total, nearly 80% of the state's hospital beds are filled, the AP reports. But it's not just Texas hitting grim virus milestones; CNN reports on a few others:

Florida: At least 56 intensive care units in hospitals around the state were at full capacity as of Tuesday; another 35 have 10% or less of their ICU beds available.

At least 56 intensive care units in hospitals around the state were at full capacity as of Tuesday; another 35 have 10% or less of their ICU beds available. Georgia: Has more than 100,000 reported cases, the ninth state to pass that number.

Has more than 100,000 reported cases, the ninth state to pass that number. California: Nearly 6,000 people are hospitalized with COVID, the state's highest number since the pandemic began, and record numbers of virus patients are hitting ICUs.

Nearly 6,000 people are hospitalized with COVID, the state's highest number since the pandemic began, and record numbers of virus patients are hitting ICUs. Other states where medical facilities are being overrun: Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina

Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina In at least 31 states, the average number of new daily cases has increased at least 10% over the past week. Only four states have seen a decline of more than 10% over that same period.