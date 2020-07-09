Alleged Car Thief Crashes Into an Unlikely Spot

(Newser) – Police in Newburg, Oregon, recovered two stolen vehicles at the same time thanks to a strange set of circumstances, reports the Oregonian. It seems police were chasing a Toyota Land Cruiser because it had just been reported stolen when the driver crashed into another vehicle. As it turns out, that second vehicle, a Buick Regal, had been stolen about three weeks previously, say Newberg-Dundee police in a statement.

When the dust settled, Randy Lee Cooper, 27, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, and assault and reckless driving. He was driving the Land Cruiser, say police. And the Buick driver, Kristin Nicole Begue, 25, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Newburg is about 20 miles southwest of Portland, notes Fox News. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

