Depp: 'I Vehemently Deny It'

(Newser) – Johnny Depp said Thursday his relationship with Amber Heard was “a crime scene waiting to happen,” but denied assaulting her during a drug-fueled rampage in Australia while he was filming a Pirates of the Caribbean movie, per the AP. The Hollywood star was giving evidence for a third day in his libel suit against a UK tabloid that called him a “wife-beater.” Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of the Sun, and the paper’s editor, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article that said he’d physically abused Heard. Under cross-examination by the Sun’s lawyer, Sasha Wass, Depp depicted a volatile relationship with Heard during a period when he was trying to kick drugs and alcohol, and sometimes lapsing. He said he came to feel he was in a “constant tailspin” and recalled telling Heard several times: “Listen, we are a crime scene waiting to happen.”

Depp rejected Heard's claim that he subjected her to a “three-day ordeal of assaults” in March 2015 in Australia, where Depp was appearing as Capt. Jack Sparrow in the fifth Pirates film. “I vehemently deny it and will go as far as to say it’s pedestrian fiction," he said. Depp has admitted in court that he may have done things he can’t remember while he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. But he denied he could have been physically abusive and not remember it. “There were blackouts, sure, but in any blackout there are snippets of memory,” Depp said. The Sun’s defense relies on a total of 14 allegations by Heard of Depp’s violence between 2013 and 2016. The case is shining a light on the tempestuous relationship between Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, who met on the set of the 2011 comedy The Rum Diary and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. They split the following year.