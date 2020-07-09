Boy Is Victim of Drive-By Shooting Twice in Same Week

(Newser) – Just before midnight on Saturday, an 11-year-old boy inside a house in Yakima, Washington, was struck in the leg by gunfire from a drive-by shooting. He was treated and released from the hospital, only to be shot again inside the house, in yet another drive-by shooting, shortly after midnight on Monday, reports the Yakima Herald. In the second shooting, the boy was again struck in the leg before being treated and released. Also in that second shooting, police say his 9-year-old sister was hit twice in her legs, and she, too, was treated and released, per KOMO News.

“This level of violence is heart-wrenching and alarming,” says Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. Police have made no arrests and are working with the family to try to determine who is behind the shootings. Authorities recovered more than 60 shell casings at the scene following the second shooting. (In Atlanta, the fatal shooting of a young girl has prompted a large outcry.)

