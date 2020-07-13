Filing: Ghislaine Maxwell Wrapped Her Phone in Foil

(Newser) – Ghislaine Maxwell can't be trusted to stay at home while she awaits trial, prosecutors argued, saying she had a cellphone wrapped in tin foil in "a misguided effort to evade detection" when she was arrested. The allegation was included in a court filing Monday opposing a request by Maxwell, who's charged with helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls, for home confinement, CNN reports. "There will be no trial for the victims if the defendant is afforded the opportunity to flee the jurisdiction, and there is every reason to think that is exactly what she will do if she is released," prosecutors wrote. They say Maxwell has three passports, millions in several foreign bank accounts, and is a flight risk. Property in the UK she's offered to put up to secure a $5 million bond is worthless, prosecutors said.

Maxwell tried to run when she was arrested July 2 at her house in New Hampshire, the filing said. Looking through a window, FBI agents "saw the defendant ignore the direction to open the door and, instead, try to flee to another room in the house, quickly shutting a door behind her," the filing says, per NBC. Agents reported arresting her in the house after breaking down the door. Maxwell was protected by a private security team of former British military members who used a credit card to buy things for her, enabling her to not leave the house while a fugitive. "As these facts make plain, there should be no question that the defendant is skilled at living in hiding," the court filing says. Maxwell is scheduled to appear by video at a hearing Tuesday to decide on her release. (Read more Ghislaine Maxwell stories.)

