4 Charged in Slaying of Rapper Pop Smoke

Four people have been charged with murdering rapper Pop Smoke during a Los Angeles home invasion in February, BuzzFeed News reports. Corey Walker, 20, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, were charged Monday with murder during a robbery, a crime eligible for the death penalty, though prosecutors have not yet said whether they will seek it. They also face gun charges, and prosecutors say they believe the killing was gang-related. Two unidentified boys, ages 15 and 17, were also charged with murder and robbery Monday in juvenile court. Pop Smoke was staying in a short-term rental in the Hollywood Hills and posted the address on social media, NBC News reports. Police say that's how the suspects found him.