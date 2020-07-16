Hacker Claims Twitter Employee Did 'All the Work for Us'

(Newser) – Much remains unclear about Wednesday's hack on Twitter, the biggest-ever on the site. But Motherboard talks to two hackers who say a Twitter employee gave them access. "We used a rep that literally done (sic) all the work for us," one said. The other said the employee had been paid. The outlet says the hackers were able to verify they were in control of hijacked accounts, reporter Jason Koebler tweeted. Various screenshots indicate the email addresses of compromised accounts were changed using an internal tool at Twitter. The site has been deleting screenshots of the internal panel and suspending users who post them. Twitter is still investigating, but in a series of tweets, it blames "a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools."

A source suggests to TechCrunch that an employee's corporate account was hacked. But employees are also known to go rogue. Two are accused of spying on users for Saudi Arabia, per Wired. Tweets from the hijacked accounts asked users to send bitcoin to a company called CryptoForHealth with the promise that it would return a larger sum. At least $120,000 was sent, per the Verge. But there may have been other motivations. For instance, hackers might have had access to the private direct messages of Joe Biden and other targeted accounts. Other notable figures hacked include Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates. Twitter says it's investigating "what other malicious activity they may have conducted or information they may have accessed." (Read more Twitter stories.)

