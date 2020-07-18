(Newser) – Joe Biden said Friday night he's begun receiving intelligence briefings as he warned that Russia, China, and other adversaries were attempting to undermine the upcoming US election in November. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee wasn't specific and offered no evidence while addressing a virtual fundraiser with more than 200 attendees, per the AP. But, in the process, he confirmed receiving classified briefings after saying as recently as late last month that he wasn't getting them but might request one about reports of Russian bounties being offered on US troops in Afghanistan. "We know from before, and I guarantee you I know now because now I get briefings again," Biden said Friday. "The Russians are still engaged, trying to delegitimize our electoral process. Fact. China and others are engaged as well in activities designed for us to lose confidence in the outcome."

Biden received intel briefings while vice president but told reporters he wasn't getting them as of June 30. He said then that President Trump's administration hadn't offered classified briefings, even though they're traditionally provided to major-party nominees once they win the primary. Biden won't formally become the Democratic presidential nominee until the party's convention next month. Biden has previously suggested Trump could delay emergency funding to help the Postal Service continue normal operations during the pandemic, which has devastated the agency's finances and contributed to a huge drop in mail volumes. Biden lobbed similar charges Friday, saying Trump may try to "defund the post office so they can't deliver mail-in ballots." "Frankly, this is the thing that keeps me up most at night," Biden added. The White House and National Security Council didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.