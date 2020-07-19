Shootings Follow Fight in Crowd, Leaving 13 Wounded

(Newser) – A shooting along the Peoria Riverfront left 13 people wounded early Sunday. Police arrived after 4:30am to find about 200 people gathered, the Peoria Journal Star reports, and reported that there had been a fight among the crowd. They found a man and woman who had been shot and who were then taken to hospitals. Private cars later delivered 11 people with gunshot wounds to emergency rooms. None of the injuries to the six men and seven women wounded were life-threatening, police said. No arrests were reported, per USA Today. The city on the Illinois River is about 150 miles southwest of Chicago. (Read more Peoria, Illinois stories.)