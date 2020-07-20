You Could Get Paid for Your Spare Change

(Newser) – Amid the pandemic-induced coin shortage, one Wisconsin bank has resorted to paying people who bring in their spare change. The Community State Bank's Coin Buy Back Program will give a $5 bonus to anyone who brings in $100 worth of coins, up to a maximum bonus of $500. The bank is also waiving fees for coin counting. You don't need to be a customer of the bank to take part, CNN reports. "Instead of buying coin from the Fed, we’re buying coin from our community," an exec tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Hundreds of people have already participated, and the bank says the program is helping local businesses that need change for their stores. (Why a coin shortage? This story explains.)