(Newser) – As Ted Logan from Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure would say about the latest Keanu Reeves news: Whoa. USA Today reports the 55-year-old actor is penning an "action-packed and hyperviolent" 12-issue comic book series, with a doppelganger main character who "has walked a blood-soaked path across the world for centuries" and now "performs dangerous jobs for the US government in exchange for the truth about his existence." The BRZRKR series, created for Boom! Studios, will be illustrated by Alessandro Vitti and co-written with Matt Kindt. "We're excited," Reeves says. "The story's taking some really interesting twists and turns. ... I think it would be fun just to see [the main character] punch through someone's chest or pull out a rib or rip an arm off."

"I have loved comics since I was a young kid and they have been a significant influence on me artistically," he adds in a statement, per CNN. Gizmodo notes Reeves has had talks with Boom! about live-action collaborations, and that the series seems tailored for the big screen, or at least for Netflix, as Boom! has a partnership with the streaming service. Reeves seems receptive to the idea, including with him as the lead. "I'd love to play Berzerker!" he tells USA Today. "It's a really fun story, so if it's not me, hopefully someone can play it." The first issue is due out Oct. 7. Reeves will also be appearing on the big screen soon in Bill and Ted Face the Music, originally slated for an August release, though it's unclear now how the pandemic will affect that opening.


