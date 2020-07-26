How a Lynching Was Solved, 34 Years Later

(Newser) – Timothy Coggins was funny and exuberant, with a captivating smile, and he loved to party. The young Black man was also lynched in October 1983—a crime that went unsolved until law enforcement took up the cold case and brought it to a jury 34 years later. "I think they always knew who did it," Coggins' sister Telisa tells GQ. "But because it was a white man who killed a Black man, they didn't care. They never really tried." She last saw Timothy alive on the night he left a mostly Black club in rural Georgia, where they lived, to meet with white men waiting for him outside. Two days later, sheriff's deputies showed up with a photo of the 23-year-old's body, stabbed dozens of times with a Confederate-style "X" carved into his stomach. But a sheriff's probe turned up nothing.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation revived the case in 2016 and found several people who said two local men with violent reputations—Frankie Gebhardt and his brother-in-law, Bill Moore—had boasted about killing Coggins because he'd slept with Gebhardt's "old lady" and screwed him over in a drug deal. Investigators soon dug up a T-shirt with multiple stab marks and an old knife blade on Gebhardt's property, per CNN at the time, and Gebhardt got life in prison; Moore, 20 years. Perhaps the most heartwrenching moment came when Telisa comforted Moore's daughter as she wept and apologized for what her father had done: "Forgiveness is the first thing that Black people learn," says Telisa. "After all of the stuff that Black people have endured, from slavery up until now, we still are a forgiving people." See a documentary about the case. (Read more lynching stories.)

