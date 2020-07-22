(Newser) – It's not out of the ordinary for moms to take pictures of their kids on their birthdays. What is unusual is for those photos to get worldwide exposure. Per a statement issued by Kensington Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (aka Wills and Kate) are "delighted to share" their latest contribution to the latter category with two portraits of their oldest son, Prince George, who turns 7 on Wednesday, CNN reports. Both photos show George sporting a wide, gap-toothed grin; he's wearing a camo T-shirt in one, a slightly dressier polo shirt in another.

NBC News notes that William and Kate don't release many photos of their kids, and these pictures, like many others they've released, were taken by Kate personally. Due to the pandemic, George will be honoring his latest spin around the sun at home—a far cry from the private Caribbean island of Mustique, where he partied for his 6th. Photos of Princess Charlotte were similarly released for her 5th birthday in May, per Harper's Bazaar. (Read more Prince George stories.)

