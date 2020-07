In this June 20, 2019 file photo, traders Gregory Rowe, left, and Dudley Devine, right, talk into their mobile phones on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as they wait for the Slack Technologies IPO to begin trading. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

In this June 20, 2019 file photo, traders Gregory Rowe, left, and Dudley Devine, right, talk into their mobile phones on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as they wait for the Slack Technologies... (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)