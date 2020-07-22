FBI Links 'Anti-Feminist Attorney' to a Second Murder

(Newser) – Roy Den Hollander hated women, as he made clear in countless online posts and other writings, including a 1,700-page self-published book—but he apparently hated a rival men's rights activist just as much. The FBI confirmed Wednesday that it has evidence linking the "anti-feminist attorney" to the July 11 murder of lawyer Marc Angelucci in San Bernardino County, California, the AP reports. Angelucci, 52, was the vice president of the National Council for Men. Harry Crouch, the group's president, tells CNN that Den Hollander saw Angelucci as a rival and was furious about not being involved in the group's lawsuit against the Selective Service System in California. Crouch says he kicked Den Hollander out of the organization in 2015 after he called him, upset about the case, and "threatened to come to California and kick my ass."

Den Hollander, 72, also had a case against the men-only Selective Service System before New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas. Den Hollander was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday, a day after he allegedly went to Salas' home disguised as a FedEx deliveryman and shot her 20-year-old son dead. Sources tell CNN that the gunman in the Angelucci killing was also disguised as a delivery driver. Attorney Ronda Kennedy tells CBS Los Angeles that Den Hollander apparently resented Angelucci's success. "I never thought that one would kill another one," she says. "But, yeah, Marc was successful in areas that this other attorney wasn’t." Den Hollander, who reportedly had terminal cancer, wrote about seeking to "even the score" with his perceived enemies. (Read more Roy Den Hollander stories.)

