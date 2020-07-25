Tucker Carlson: Drudge Is Posting 'Woke' Propaganda

(Newser) – Matt Drudge, a "woke" liberal of the "progressive left"? So said Tucker Carlson on Friday while interviewing the author of a new Drudge biography, the Daily Beast reports. The Fox News host was echoing recent concerns among Trump fans about drudgereport.com posting links to stories that were critical of the president. "For decades, Matt Drudge was one of the most influential figures in conservative news journalism," Carlson told the author, Matthew Lysiak, per the Hill. "His self-titled Drudge Report broke news and set priorities in digital media. Republican presidential candidates made wooing the famously secretive Drudge a high priority, and for several of them, including Donald Trump, it paid off big."

"But if you've seen the Drudge Report recently, you know that it has changed dramatically, 180 degrees. Matt Drudge is now firmly a man of the progressive left. At times, his site is indistinguishable from The Daily Beast or any other woke propaganda outlet posing as a news company." Other high-profile Trump supporters have been taking aim at Drudge, including Fox News contributor Dan Bongino, who started the Bongino Report in December 2019 to counter the Drudge Report. Just how anti-Trump has Drudge become? In January, the Columbia Journalism Review picked out Drudge headlines saying the impeachment "mirrors Nixon" and asking, "would Trump agree to quit?" But in an interview, Drudge let little slip about his apparent leftward shift. (Drudge has even clashed with the president himself.)

