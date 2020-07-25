Musk: 'Pronouns Suck.' Grimes Is Far From Happy

(Newser) – Elon Musk, meet Grimes—your partner, who just took you to task online, Newsweek reports. Responding to a Musk tweet that "pronouns suck," Grimes posted a message that's since been taken down: "I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart." Grimes, née Claire Boucher, had a child with Musk in May (named Æ A-XII Musk) and said the two would adopt a gender-neutral style of parenting, adding that "I don't want to gender them in case that's not how they feel in their life."

Business Insider explains that LGBT activists and workplaces have been emphasizing the importance of using a person's preferred personal pronoun—like "he," "she," "ze," or "they"—as some people realize their gender identity doesn't coincide with how they were raised. Amnesty International calls a preferred gender pronoun "a consciously chosen pronoun that a person chooses to use for themself to reference their chosen gender." (See a deep dive into the topic and its history at the London Review of Books.) No response yet from the Tesla CEO, who added a red-rose emoji to his Friday tweet—a symbol used by the Democratic Socialists of America. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)

