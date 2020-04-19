Drudge Has Words for Trump

(Newser) – President Trump is apparently adding a former BFF to his list of fake news, tweeting an attack on the Drudge Report on Saturday. "I gave up on Drudge (a really nice guy) long ago, as have many others," Trump tweeted, per CNN. Of the conservative website's traffic, he added, "People are dropping like flies!" Nonsense, says site founder Matt Drudge, once a Trump supporter and regular visitor to the early Trump White House. "The past 30 days has been the most eyeballs in Drudge Report's 26 year-history," Drudge says. "Heartbreaking that it has been under such tragic circumstances." CNN reviewed the Drudge Report's traffic, and in fact found "no significant traffic dips since January 2019," and a "significant" jump in March—from 781 million page views in February to 1.2 billion in March. (Read more Drudge Report stories.)