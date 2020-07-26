Baptist Revival Infects 40 People—With a Twist

(Newser) – A Baptist revival in Alabama has infected more than 40 people with the coronavirus—a flare-up apparently caused by someone who exhibited no symptoms, AL.com reports. "The whole church has got it, just about," says pastor Daryl Ross, who adds that two cases were serious: "One respiratory, he almost got put in the hospital, but he's OK. The other one fought it off with two days in bed." Ross says the suspected spreader's family and co-workers all have the virus now, but the man himself remains symptom-free: "I ate lunch with him," adds Ross. "No nothing. Not a sniffle. Not a headache. Nothing." But the man took a test and "came back positive."

"I can't smell or taste, a little sinus, that's all I've had," Ross goes on. "The whole church has been running fever and headaches and terrible respiratory (issues), and I've been building fences and bush-hogging." The Warrior Creek Missionary Baptist Church lies in Marshall County, a mix of urban and suburban communities, and often has 80 to 100 congregants. Baptist revivals typically last about a week. In a similar story, the Press of Atlantic City reports that more than 24 lifeguards in two New Jersey beach towns have tested positive after attending a couple of parties. In Harvey Cedars, one of the afflicted towns, the mayor urged people to stay safe: "Keep a safe distance and wear a mask," he told the Star-Ledger. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

