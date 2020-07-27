Death of High-Stakes Female Poker Player Is a Mystery

(Newser) – Her name was Susie Zhou, but those who follow high-stakes poker would know her better as "Susie Q." The body of the 33-year-old was found outside a Michigan park earlier this month, and now the FBI has joined the homicide investigation. Coverage:

Zhou's burned body was found July 13 in a parking area near the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area outside Detroit, reports WDIV, which adds there was no car at the scene. Police in White Lake Township went public with the identification last week in the hope of getting leads. They also called in the FBI to help. The cause of death has not been revealed. Who: Zhou was one of the few women to compete on the World Poker Tour, which airs on Fox Sports Net, per Deadline. She had nearly $225,000 in tournament winnings since 2010 and "several deep runs" in World Series of Poker events, per Casino.org.