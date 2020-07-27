High-Profile Trump Official Tests Positive

(Newser) – Another member of President Trump's team has tested positive for COVID-19, the highest-ranking one to date. National security adviser Robert O'Brien came down with the virus after a "family event," reports Bloomberg. He has been working from home for the last week, according to the outlet. The White House confirms the news, saying O'Brien has "mild symptoms," reports the AP. “There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President," says the White House, adding that the "work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.”

Politico reports that it's unclear how closely the 54-year-old has been interacting with the president of late. Others in Trump's orbit to test positive include Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr.; Katie Miller, Mike Pence's top communications aide and the wife of Trump adviser Stephen Miller; and a Marine assigned to the president's helicopter squadron. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

