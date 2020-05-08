Latest to Test Positive Has Close Ties to Pence, Trump

(Newser) – The latest White House staffer to test positive for COVID-19 has been identified, and it's bad news not only for the person but for Mike Pence and President Trump. The staffer is Pence spokesperson Katie Miller, meaning she has been in close proximity to the vice president, reports CBS News. But Miller also is married to top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, who spends lots of time in close contact with the president, per Politico. Her diagnosis also raises the risk that a large number of top White House aides have been exposed to the coronavirus. Miller's positive test appeared to come as a surprise, suggesting she isn't experiencing major symptoms. President Trump confirmed the news Friday, and he used it to illustrate his skepticism about one aspect of testing.

"She's a wonderful young woman, Katie," Trump said at the White House. "She tested very good for a long period of time, and then all of the sudden today she tested positive. She hasn't come into contact with me. She's spent some time with the vice president." But "this is why the whole concept of tests aren't necessarily right—the tests are perfect but something can happen between a test where it's good and then something happens ... all of a sudden," he said, per NPR. "She was tested very recently and tested negative." He said Pence has again tested negative and is taking all the "necessary precautions" to remain safe. (One of Trump's personal valets also tested positive this week.)

