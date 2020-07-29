Feds Face Lawsuit From Wall of Moms

(Newser) – The Wall of Moms is taking the federal government to court. Members of the protest group, who were seen linking arms to defend protesters in Portland, and the Don't Shoot Portland police accountability group have filed a lawsuit accusing federal agents of using violence to "stamp out peaceful and constitutionally protected protest," CNN reports. The lawsuit, which names numerous federal agencies as defendants, says agents were sent to Portland as part of a "policy to intimidate and deter protesters because of their views and beliefs."

story continues below

The Wall of Moms group was formed around two weeks ago by Portland mother Beverley Barnum, who rallied a few dozen other moms via social media after seeing videos of federal agents putting protesters in unmarked vehicles, the New York Times reports. Chapters of the group have now sprung up all around the country —and in Portland, a "Wall of Dads" has been using leaf blowers to redirect tear gas fired by federal agents. (Read more Portland, Oregon stories.)

