Camera That Filmed Rodney King Beating Up for Auction

(Newser) – The camera that captured Rodney King's 1991 beating at the hands of Los Angeles police officers, sparking riots when the white officers were acquitted, is going up for auction. George Holliday started filming from his balcony after King was pulled over for speeding on a dark street; after officers hit King with batons, kicked him, and used their stun guns on him, Holliday gave the footage to a local news outlet. Outrage ensued, and erupted into violence after the acquittals.

"I hope this video camera inspires people to use their power to record events that they find troubling. Don't be afraid to use it," Holliday says, per LA's Nate D Sanders Auctions. (The buyer will have to use a different camera, though, as Holliday's is no longer functional, per the BBC.) Bidding will start at $225,000. King's daughter Lora recently spoke out amid the widespread protests of George Floyd's death at the hands of police. "It took video to capture that moment for us to be where we're at," she told Fox 11. "Had we not had that video and then the same with George, people would be in denial with what's going on with African Americans here in America." (Read more Rodney King stories.)

