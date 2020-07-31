 
Cops: Guy 'Bought' $140K Porsche With Check From Home Computer

Casey William Kelley also tried to scoop up 3 Rolex watches with another phony check, authorities say
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 31, 2020 8:13 AM CDT

(Newser) Grand Theft Auto: Wewahitchka isn't a real thing, though a Florida man allegedly tried to make it one. Per the Northwest Florida Daily News, authorities in Walton County say Casey William Kelley purchased a Porsche 911 Turbo from a dealership in Destin on Monday for nearly $140,000. "Purchased," however, may have been too loose a word to describe the transaction, as the $139,203.05 cashier's check that the 42-year-old Wewahitchka man presented bounced, and the car was reported stolen, investigators say. Kelley was arrested Wednesday, and he told authorities that the check hadn't actually come from a bank, but was simply printed off of his home computer.

Before he was nabbed, Kelley made one other stop, on Tuesday, his arrest report noted: to a Miramar Beach jewelry store, where he ponied up another phony check, in the amount of $61,521, to pay for three Rolex watches. This time, however, the jeweler held onto the watches to make sure the check cleared first; it didn't. Kelley now faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and uttering a false banknote. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

