(Newser) – He became famous for Breaking Bad, but don't expect Bryan Cranston to be breaking social-distancing protocol anytime soon. That's because the 64-year-old actor knows all too well how easy it is to contract COVID-19: He's what Rolling Stone calls one of the "lucky celebrities" who've been infected with the coronavirus and recovered. Cranston revealed his bout with the disease via a Thursday Instagram video, writing in an accompanying caption that he'd been "pretty strict" with following safety and health guidelines but still got sick, though with mild symptoms such as loss of taste and smell, a slight headache, and chest tightness.

story continues below

That's why he's now taking to social media to warn others to "keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant." Cranston also made a video showing him at the UCLA Blood & Platelet Center in Los Angeles donating plasma. Researchers say those who've had the virus may have antibodies in their plasma that attack the virus, which could help current COVID-19 patients per CNN. When shown the 840ml of his plasma by a health worker at the end of the hourlong process, Cranston marvels, "Beautiful ... liquid gold." He encourages others to consider donating plasma if they've recovered from COVID-19 and adds on Instagram, "We can prevail—but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well—Stay well." (Read more Bryan Cranston stories.)

