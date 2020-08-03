Chad Daybell Hears Wife With Police on Recording

(Newser) – A courtroom that included her husband, Chad Daybell, heard Lori Vallow tell police officers on a recording made last November, "I look like a suspect, but I'm a good person." The officers had come to the couple's home in Rexburg, Idaho, to ask about their two missing children, the New York Post reports. Their bodies later were found on the property. Daybell, who faces charges including destroying evidence, was in court Monday for a preliminary hearing. Vallow is charged with conspiracy. Both have pleaded not guilty, and no one has been charged in the deaths of their children, JJ, 7, and Tylee, 17. Accusations against Daybell include that he lied to police, sent texts intended to hide the location of Tylee's remains, and asked a friend not to cooperate with police.

Daybell's hearing mostly concerned the discovery of JJ's body, per USA Today. A detective testified that Daybell stared intently at a nearby pond while police were searching the area in June. The body of JJ, in red pajamas and wrapped in plastic bags and duct tape, later was found near the pond. In the police body cam audio from November, Vallow says JJ was staying with a friend in Arizona. She also tells police that relatives are trying to harm them and take her son, forcing them to keep moving. "So I don’t tell people the truth about where we are," Vallow told the officers. "I feel like I’m being tracked all the time." The hearing for Daybell, who is being held on $1 million bond, is to resume Tuesday. (Read more Chad Daybell stories.)

