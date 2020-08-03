Comedian Denies 'Horrific' Rape, Harassment Allegations

(Newser) – Comedian Bryan Callen says he "categorically and absolutely" denies allegations of rape or sexual misconduct from four women—but he will be taking a break from weekly podcast The Fighter and the Kid, which he co-hosts with former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub. After reports of alleged misconduct going back to 1999 surfaced last week, Callen initially said he would address the "horrific and false allegations" in a Saturday night edition of the podcast, People reports. He spoke out in an Instagram post Sunday titled "For the fans" instead, saying the allegations are something he would never do.

"When you're in a situation like I am, you get a lot of advice from a lot of different people, and it usually falls into two different categories: they either tell you to post a statement and disappear, or they say lay low and let the news cycle pass you by," the Goldbergs actor said. "Well, for better or for worse, I'm not doing any of that." He said he "never in a million years" thought he would end up defending himself over " something I did not do 21 years ago," Page Six reports. He was referring to the most serious allegations, from actress and comedian Katherine Fiore Tigerman. She says Callen raped her at his home in 1999 after they went out for dinner and she felt disoriented after just half a glass of wine. (Read more sexual misconduct stories.)

