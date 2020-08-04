(Newser) – We've heard of cruises to nowhere—but a "flight to nowhere"? That's the plan behind EVA Air's latest gimmick to appeal to Taiwanese citizens who haven't been able to travel outside the country during the coronavirus pandemic. Per CNN, to celebrate Father's Day in Taiwan on Saturday, the airline is offering a trip on its "super popular" Hello Kitty Dream jet, which will take off from the Taipei Taoyuan Airport, fly around for three hours, then return to the same airport. While in the air, guests on this short getaway will be able to text using WiFi and view in-flight entertainment programming, all while being spoiled with Hello Kitty-style amenities and a meal served up by Michelin three-star chef Motokazu Nakamura.

"The international travel market has been suspended for more than half a year," a release on the airline's website notes, per CTV News. "Citizens' cries for going abroad is getting stronger. To satisfy travelers' wishes, EVA Air has decided to introduce an 'alternative travel experience.'" A ticket for Flight 5288—a number that sounds like "I love Dad" when said in Chinese—will cost around $180 for economy seats, $215 for business class, per Travel + Leisure. The magazine notes this isn't the first faux-travel experience in the island nation: In June, Songshan Airport hosted an experience that allowed wannabe globe-trotters to check in and go through the usual security rigmarole, then board and disembark an airplane.


