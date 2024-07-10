Fed Up Barcelonians Turn Squirt Guns on Tourists

It's another high-profile move against tourists, this time in one of the most popular destinations in the world—Barcelona, Spain. There, fed-up locals blasted tourists dining outdoors with squirt guns as they shouted "Tourists go home!" and the like over the weekend, reports the Washington Post. Watch the scene here.

"Spraying someone with water is not violent," protest organizer Daniel Pardo Rivacoba tells the New York Times. "It's probably not nice, but what the population is suffering every day is more violent." For the record, organizers of the protest that drew an estimated 3,000 people say they did not recommend the squirt guns.