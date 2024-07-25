United Flight Attendants Need a Doctor's Note on Sick Days

United Airlines has just managed to tick off all of its flight attendants, by the sound of it. The airline has imposed a new rule requiring that attendants submit a doctor's note if they want to call in sick on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, reports Quartz. The outlet obtained a memo from the airline in which it accused employees of "misusing" their sick time:

"We have seen a significant increase in sick calls over weekends this summer," it reads, adding that the "increase in sick calls has resulted in the need to require flight attendants to provide verification of an incapacitating illness from an accredited physician when making a sick call."