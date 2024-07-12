A Delta Air Lines customer didn't like an accessory that two flight attendants sported, complained about it online, and received a sympathetic response from Delta—and now the airline is issuing an apology over its response. Per the Hill , the commotion started when someone put up a photo online of the two Delta crew members wearing pins showing the Palestinian flag, with the poster complaining, "Since 2001 we take our shoes off in every airport because a terrorist attack in US soil. Now imagine getting into a @Delta flight and seeing workers with Hamas badges in the air. What do you do?" The Washington Post notes that the flight attendants were photographed on two separate flights.

Delta soon replied to the complaint, as seen in a since-deleted tweet: "I hear you as I'd be terrified as well, personally." The post added, "Our employees reflect our culture and we do not take it lightly when our policy is not being followed." Backlash over Delta's reply swiftly ensued. "Whether this racist post on Delta's X account was approved or unauthorized, Delta must apologize and take steps to educate its employees about this type of dangerous anti-Palestinian racism," the Council on American-Islamic Relations says in a statement. The Hill and Post also point out the differences between the Palestinian flag and Hamas' flag—the former has horizontal black, white, and green stripes and a red triangle, while the latter features a green background with Islamic text overlaid on it.

CAIR's Edward Ahmed Mitchell tells the Post that the original tweet could make people think the Palestinian flag is "an icon of a hate group." Delta has since apologized for the "hurtful post" by its staffer, noting that "we removed a reply that was not in line with our values. We strive for an environment of inclusivity & respect for all, in our communities & our planes." The airline added that the staffer behind the post "no longer supports Delta's social channels." It's not clear if any other disciplinary measures were taken. The airline also noted that, starting Monday, only American flag pins will be allowed on flight attendants' uniforms; previously, they'd been able to wear flags from other countries. "We are taking this step to help ensure a safe, comfortable, and welcoming environment for all," the airline said in a statement, per the Hill. (More Delta Air Lines stories.)