Airbnb Has a Big Hidden Camera Problem

Checking into a home rental? You might want to also check for hidden cameras. CNN investigated what exactly happens when companies like Airbnb receive complaints about surveillance cameras from customers, and what they found wasn't exactly reassuring (they also have a handy tl;dr version). A look:
- 35,000: Airbnb says it's received an astounding number of support tickets about surveillance cameras. During a court-ordered deposition, the company said that since 2013, they've received a whopping 35,000 complaints, though posited some could involve doorbells or other types of cameras, and that some could be duplicates.
- What's vetted? Airbnb relies on background checks, but warns customers on its website not to rely on them for owners with "past criminal convictions or sex offender registrations…or other red flags." CNN found that past convictions of "murder, terrorism, rape, or child molestation" did not automatically disqualify people from renting their properties.
- 2,000 recordings: CNN reports on the specific case of a couple who noticed a hidden camera after booking into a superhost's Texas cottage. They claim Airbnb's response was "totally just negligent or didn't care about it at all," so they contacted the police. Law enforcement raided the property and turned up 2,000 recorded images of guests, including children. (Though the owner was eventually arrested, Airbnb still had his property listed two months after the raid).
- Burying complaints: The lion's share of cases that CNN looked at were settled out of court and involved strict non-disclosures. One man who was recorded having sex with his wife said he felt "dirty" signing the settlement agreement, and was "gagged."
Read the whole report over at CNN
. (A spied-upon woman is fighting to hold Amazon accountable
.)