Airbnb Has a Big Hidden Camera Problem

Checking into a home rental? You might want to also check for hidden cameras. CNN investigated what exactly happens when companies like Airbnb receive complaints about surveillance cameras from customers, and what they found wasn't exactly reassuring (they also have a handy tl;dr version). A look:



35,000: Airbnb says it's received an astounding number of support tickets about surveillance cameras. During a court-ordered deposition, the company said that since 2013, they've received a whopping 35,000 complaints, though posited some could involve doorbells or other types of cameras, and that some could be duplicates.