Spirit Airlines Fires Gate Agents Who Screamed at Passengers

Spirit Airlines gate agents who were caught on video screaming at passengers are now out of a job. An eight-hour delay from a morning flight on July 12 led to what Inside Edition refers to as a "bottleneck" at a Spirit Airlines gate at California's Hollywood Burbank airport. Around 11:15am, Kevin Eis and a friend arrived at the gate to board a noon flight to Las Vegas. They saw the crowd of delayed passengers and were confused when gate agents announced that boarding would begin soon. None of the agents explained whether the boarding announcement referred to an earlier, delayed flight or to the noon flight, Eis tells USA Today . When passengers asked for clarification, the yelling began.

"Can I get everybody's attention?" one gate agent is heard saying in a video taken by Eis. She then raised her voice because of how loud the gathered crowd was, and repeated herself before continuing, "Alright, now, do you want to get on this flight or not? Alright, so everyone's going to shut up. We're only going to say it once. We're not going to say it again because we're frustrated as hell." Eis says gate agents were upset with passengers and that the moment was "unreal," and another video shows a different agent saying, "Please be quiet so I can think of what's going on. I don't know what aircraft is here because everyone is screaming. ... You guys won't give me a minute, please give me a minute, please." But some passengers can be heard cheering in the videos, seemingly unbothered by the situation. Even so, Spirit says the two agents shown are no longer employed by the airline. (More Spirit Airlines stories.)