Isaias Spawns Tornadoes, Causes Deaths in 3 States

(Newser) – At least four people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain Tuesday along the US East Coast after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people. Two people died when Isaias spun off a tornado that struck a North Carolina mobile home park. Authorities said two others were killed by falling trees toppled by the storm in Maryland and New York City. More than 18 hours after coming ashore, Isaias still had sustained top winds of 65 mph as of 5pm Tuesday, the AP reports. The storm's center was about 20 miles west of Albany, New York

As Isaias sped northward at 40 mph, the National Hurricane Center warned of flash flood threats in the New York's Hudson River Valley and potential for minor to moderate river flooding elsewhere in the mid-Atlantic region. Tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. Power outages also spread as trees fell, with more than 3.3 million customers losing electricity across multiple states as of 6:30pm EDT Tuesday, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks utility reports. In Doylestown, Pennsylvania, officials said four children were treated for minor injuries after high winds partially tore the roof off a day care center.