Trump Slammed After 'Clueless' COVID Interview

President Trump's Axios on HBO interview has left at least one commentator worried that the president genuinely doesn't understand the severity of the pandemic. While discussing the coronavirus with interviewer Jonathan Swan, Trump insisted the pandemic was under control and displayed graphs that he said showed the US is "lowest in the world" in some categories. When Swan realized Trump was talking about deaths as a proportion of cases, he pointed out that the US is doing much worse than many other countries, including South Korea and Germany in deaths as a proportion of population. "You can't do that," Trump told Swan. "Why can't I do that?" Swan responded. The fact that Trump focused only on the single metric that shows the US doing well is "nonsensical" and raises many concerns, writes Philip Bump at the Washington Post.

"Was it simply that, after months of doing almost no interviews besides overtly friendly ones on Fox News, he was unprepared to be challenged on basic points?" Bump asks. "Or, more alarmingly, was it that he didn’t actually understand the scope of the pandemic that his team insists is the central focus of his time?" Other reactions: