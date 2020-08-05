 
Twitter Hack Suspect's Hearing ZoomBombed

Hackers played music, showed porn
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 5, 2020 5:47 PM CDT

(Newser) – An online hearing for the teen accused of masterminding last month's massive Twitter hack was delayed Wednesday—by hackers. The Tampa judge briefly suspended the hearing for 17-year-old Graham Clark after "ZoomBombers" posing as CNN and BBC reports played loud rap music and displayed pornographic images, WFLA reports. After the Zoom hearing resumed, and disruptions continued, Judge Christopher C. Nash declined to lower Nash's bail from $725,000, reports the AP. Clark is accused of making at least $117,000 from the scheme, which involved hijacking the accounts of high-profile users including Barack Obama and asking for Bitcoin donations. Nash said the next online hearing will be on Oct. 7—and added that it will be "a password protected Zoom conference." (Read more Twitter stories.)

