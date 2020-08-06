Hotel Pool Fight Escalates Into Brawl With 100

(Newser) – Up to 100 people were involved in a brawl at a California hotel on Wednesday, including two who were stabbed. Responding officers found 60 to 100 people fighting in the lobby and parking lot of the Cambria Hotel in Anaheim shortly after noon—some armed with makeshift weapons including "broomsticks and the legs of chairs," Sgt. Shane Carringer tells NBC News. He adds every available Anaheim officer was dispatched to break up the fight. The 50 to 60 officers were joined by 10 officers from Orange County, Carringer says. "It was obviously a chaotic scene."

Two people, including a minor, suffered non life-threatening stab wounds in the fight that apparently erupted at the hotel pool. An 11-year-old boy says he playfully pushed his cousin, who fell on a group of girls in the water, per KTLA. "They tried to fight us" and "just started throwing bottles and stuff," he says. A juvenile and another person were arrested on misdemeanor charges of fighting in public and resisting an officer. Both were cited and released. Carringer notes the hotel was "not practicing the social distancing guidelines," particularly around its water park. (Read more brawl stories.)

