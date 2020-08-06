After Video Yanked, Trump Sees Bias at Facebook, Twitter

(Newser) – A day after Twitter and Facebook removed a Trump campaign video from their platforms, the president renewed his accusations of bias at social media companies. In an interview with Geraldo Rivera on Rivera's radio show, Trump said that "of course" he was being censored, reports Bloomberg. “They’re doing anybody, on the right, anybody, any Republican, any conservative Republican is censored, and look at the horrible things they say on the left,” Trump said. The video in question was a clip of Trump telling Fox News that children were "virtually immune" from the coronavirus. Both Twitter and Facebook said that violates their policies on spreading misinformation about the virus.

But Trump doubled down on Thursday. "Every doctor is saying what I’m saying—not every doctor, I guess, there’ll be some that won’t." Conservative sites were backing up Trump on the bias accusations, with RedState, for example, drawing attention to the fact that the Twitter communications exec who announced Wednesday's penalty used to work for Sen. Kamala Harris. "Just another day at the office for our liberally biased media and the leftist social media giants who think along the same lines as the reporters who 'report' on them," reads the post. As for Trump's claim, NPR reports that it is indeed false information: "Research has shown that while children tend to get infected with the coronavirus less often and have milder symptoms than adults, kids can still contract and spread it. Some have gotten seriously ill and died." (Read more President Trump stories.)

