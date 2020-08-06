One Thing Really Ticks Off Anthony Fauci

(Newser) – Dr. Anthony Fauci says he's receiving death threats over the coronavirus that has forced him to get security. He tells Politico he can deal with that, but he uses unusually frank language to discuss one aspect of the "nonsense" that rankles: "When they start hassling your children on the phone and at their job and interfering with their lives, that pisses me off. I must say.” Fauci, who has three adult daughters, made a similar point Wednesday during a Harvard online forum. "Getting death threats for me and my family and harassing my daughters to the point where I have to get security is just, I mean, it's amazing," he said, per NPR. "I wish that they did not have to go through that."

Another key point from the Politico interview: Fauci says he does not think a nationwide lockdown will be necessary. "There seems to be a misperception that either you shut down completely and damage a lot of things, mental health, the economy, all kinds of things, or let it rip and do whatever you want," Fauci said on the outlet's Pulse Check podcast. "There's a stepwise fashion that you can open up the economy successfully." Key to that, however, is getting everyone on board with basic safety measures, including masks and social distancing, he said.


