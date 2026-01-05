Maduro Tells Judge He Was Kidnapped

Nicolas Maduro made his first appearance Monday in an American courtroom on the narco-terrorism charges the Trump administration used to justify capturing him and bringing him to New York. Maduro and his wife appeared before US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan for a brief, but required, legal proceeding that will likely kick off a prolonged legal fight over whether he can be put on trial in the US. Maduro, through an interpreter, identified himself to the judge as the president of Venezuela, saying, "I was kidnapped," the New York Times reports. When asked for his plea, Maduro said, "I'm innocent. I'm not guilty. I am a decent man," adding, "I am still president of my country."