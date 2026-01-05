Tim Walz Drops Out, Amy Klobuchar May Step In

In a surprise move, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandoned his bid for a third term on Monday, reports NBC News . And in another surprise, the New York Times reports that Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar might run herself. In announcing his move, Walz cited widening investigations into fraud in the state's child care programs, which he says have been exploited by Republicans including President Trump.

The Times reports that Walz and Klobuchar met on Sunday, and Walz informed her of his decision. Klobuchar has not confirmed the report that she may seek to replace him. Walz says his remaining time in office will be focused on tightening oversight of state programs and managing the fallout from the fraud probes rather than running for re-election.

"Donald Trump and his allies—in Washington, in St. Paul, and online—want to make our state a colder, meaner place," Walz said, a reference to the Trump administration withholding funds for the programs, per the AP. "They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbors. And, ultimately, they want to take away much of what makes Minnesota the best place in America to raise a family." Minnesota has a large population of Somali immigrants, whom Trump told, "Your country stinks."