Another Governor Tests Positive for COVID

(Newser) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, and the discovery came just ahead of a planned meeting with President Trump, reports the Columbus Dispatch. The 73-year-old Republican took the test as part of the protocol set up for those who planned to greet Trump at an airport in Cleveland. DeWine doesn't appear to have any symptoms and will return to his home in Cedarville to quarantine for two weeks. His wife, Fran, also will be tested, per the AP.

story continues below

DeWine is the second governor to test positive, following the diagnosis of Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma last month, notes Politico. Ohio's lieutenant governor, Jon Husted, tested negative as part of the Trump protocol. The president is making his first visit to the state since the pandemic began, notes the Washington Post. (Read more Mike DeWine stories.)

