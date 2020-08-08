Dozens of Cops Surround Protest Leader in Standoff

(Newser) – Dozens of cops swarmed the apartment of a Black Lives Matter activist Friday in a standoff that dragged on for hours—and grew tense as protesters gathered outside, the New York Times reports. "What did I do? What did I do?" asked the activist, Derrick Ingram, on a livestream in his New York apartment during the siege. "I was born Black, that's what I did." The NYPD said he had assaulted an officer, but Ingram denied it and refused to let them in without a warrant. The scene intensified as cops with dogs banged on his door, two dozen police cars blocked off the street, and about a hundred protesters assembled. BuzzFeed reports that a member of Warriors in the Garden—a protest group founded by Ingram—chanted "Where's the warrant?" and called the police action "domestic terrorism."

Activists say the conflict dates back to July 12, when Ingram and his group protested in Queens and faced off against a pro-cop organization called "Back the Blue," per the Daily News. Ingram is accused of shouting into a bullhorn next to a cop's ear and damaging her hearing. "Why don't you be the warrior you state you are and come out and face the system?" police can be heard shouting through Ingram's door on his Instagram livestream. But Ingram, who appeared shaken and put on music to calm himself, said he first needed his lawyer to be allowed in the building. Police later dispersed—a move criticized by police unions—and the 28-year-old turned himself in Saturday with his lawyer and a group of peaceful supporters. (Read more Black Lives Matter stories.)

