Mexico's Tourism Agency Is Not Having a Good Week

(Newser) – It's been a bad week for Mexican tourism promotion, and it got worse Friday when the English-language version of the country’s tourism website appeared with hilarious mis-translations, per the AP. The Caribbean resort of Tulum somehow became “Jumpsuit" on VisitMexico.com. The central Mexican town of Aculco became “I Blame,” and the northern Gulf coast city of Ciudad Madero became “Log.” Entire states like Hidalgo and Guerrero got translated into “Noble” and “Warrior.” The lagoon of Bacalar, on the Caribbean coast, was switched to the Gulf coast state of Tabasco. The snafus came one day after the US State Department cited the high number of COVID-19 cases in Mexico for issuing a “do not travel” advisory for the country, its highest level of warning.



Hours earlier, the resort of Acapulco was forced to pull “anything goes” tourism ads that showed people partying without masks and the words “there are no rules.” The problems at VisitMexico.com, meanwhile, drew howls of hilarity—and anger. Some name changes were just inexplicable and appeared to have as much to do with invention as simple translation. “Stop making Mexico look ridiculous!” former President Felipe Calderón wrote in his Twitter account. Mexico's Tourism Department issued a statement apologizing for the apparently out-sourced errors and said a criminal complaint would be filed, though it did not elaborate on the criminal allegations. Local media reported the dispute might involve a web services supplier angry about not being paid.