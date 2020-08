(Newser) – More coronavirus-related press for North Paulding High School, which burst onto the public stage on Tuesday by way of a photo that showed a hallway crammed with students, many without masks on. ABC News reports nine people at the Dallas, Georgia, school have tested positive for COVID-19. Its report comes by way of a letter distributed to parents on Saturday that says those who have contracted the virus include six students and three staffers. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the letter states all nine were in school "for at least some time last week."

The letter reads in part, "We have anticipated that COVID-19 would impact us as it has nearly every community, and the district has worked in partnership with the Department of Public Health (DPH) to proactively implement safety precautions and response plans." ABC News reports the letter does not specify whether anyone will be quarantined as a result and does not comment on whether any classrooms will be closed, but it does note that daily disinfecting will continue. (The update comes as the school reversed a suspension for the 10th grader who shared hallway photos.)