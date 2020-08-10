Mom of 3 Leaves to Visit Family Out of State, Vanishes

(Newser) – Marilane Carter, a mother of three from Kansas, went missing August 2 on her way to visit family in Alabama, police say. The 36-year-old left her Overland Park home Aug. 1 and was last seen on surveillance footage checking into a Missouri hotel the following morning, ABC News reports. That night, she was near Memphis, Tennessee, when her phone battery died as she was talking to her husband, KMBC reports. She then spoke to her mom via phone about 15 minutes later, but her battery died again and she hasn't been heard from since. She was reportedly heading to see her parents as well as her sister's new baby.

"She was seeking some mental health care and she didn't want to go to any place in Kansas City, but she wanted to go to a place she was familiar with," her husband says. Family members say she was planning to get counseling to help because she'd been having trouble sleeping, WBMA reports. Police say she "made concerning statements to her family" before vanishing. They did not divulge further details, but her mom says she told family members she was getting lost, which was concerning because she knew the route well. "She's a loving mother, loving wife. We have a great relationship. I miss her terribly. I want her home. I want her home with our kids," her husband, a pastor, says. "I just told our three kids to pray for mom, mommy. We're going to find her." (Read more missing person stories.)

