 
X

One State Cracks Down on Shoppers Angry About Masks

It'll now be a felony if anyone threatens or assaults an Illinois employee about health guidelines
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 11, 2020 1:59 AM CDT

(Newser) – Assault or physically threaten a retail worker over something related to the coronavirus pandemic? In Illinois, that'll be a felony. The state last week signed a new measure into law, and now any assault or battery against a retail worker over public health guidance—including mask mandates or social distancing requirements—will be considered aggravated battery, which is typically a felony in the state and can lead to a prison sentence of two to five years, CNN reports. Simple battery, by contrast, is a misdemeanor, Business Insider reports.

story continues below

As customers increasingly lash out at store employees over COVID-19 measures, this move "sends the message that it's vitally important for workers to be both respected and protected while serving on the front lines," the governor says in a press release. And since, in Illinois, making physical contact in an "insulting or provoking nature" can be considered battery, a shopper doesn't necessarily have to actually get violent in order for the measure to take effect. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.