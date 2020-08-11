For One Cruise Line, Things Are Looking ...Good?

(Newser) – Eager to hop aboard a cruise ship amid the coronavirus pandemic? You may not be, but apparently quite a few people are. Royal Caribbean reported Monday that there have been a "remarkable" number of bookings for its cruises sailing next year, citing "pent-up demand" from people stuck at home during the COVID-19 era, which forced the company to suspend operations in March. The cruise line's stock jumped 10% after the announcement, CNBC reports.

"We have been both humbled and surprised with the amount of bookings we’re seeing for 2021 with literally no marketing efforts," the company's CEO said amid an otherwise dismal earnings report—the cruise line reported a $1.6 billion loss for the second quarter and said it's burning more than $250 million in cash each month. Executives say that when cruises set sail again, which won't happen before November at the absolute earliest, coronavirus testing is "very likely," Fox Business reports. (Read more Royal Caribbean stories.)

